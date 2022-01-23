Advertisement

Arkansas holds off Texas A&M’s late rally, wins in OT

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after making a basket against Texas A&M with 7...
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after making a basket against Texas A&M with 7 seconds left during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 17 points and Arkansas held off a late Texas A&M rally for a 76-73 overtime victory on Saturday night.

Texas A&M scored the last six points of regulation to tie it at 64-all, and took its first lead of the game on Quenton Jackson’s layup to start overtime.

But Arkansas jumped out to a 72-68 lead with 1:11 to play in the extra period. Wade Taylor IV’s 3-pointer pulled Texas A&M to 72-71 with 42 seconds left. Jaylin Williams answered with a jumper and following a pair of Taylor free throws, the Razorbacks’ Stanley Umude ended it with a dunk.

Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) avenged a five-point loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 8 and are 8-1 at home against the Aggies since the 2012-13 season.

Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2), which lost 64-58 to No. 12 Kentucky, has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Williams collected his fourth double-double in five games for the Razorbacks, with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with a career-best six steals. Umude finished with 15 points and Au’Diese Toney added 12.

Taylor scored a career-high 25 points to lead Texas A&M. Jackson had 13 points and Tyrece Radford added nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks led 64-58 with 58 seconds to play in regulation, but Umude fouled Jackson on a 3-point shot. Jackson made all three free throws and later Hassan Diarra hit a 3 with 9.1 seconds to go. The Razorbacks didn’t get off a shot on their last possession.

Texas A&M plays at No. 13 LSU on Wednesday. Arkansas is on the road against Mississippi on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools makes decision for school next week
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt: New lawsuits against Waynesville, dozens of other school districts over masking
Two people have died after a crash Friday afternoon in Cedar County.
Two die in crash off of Highway 54 in Cedar County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Alabama comes back twice to get past Missouri
Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, left, celebrates with guards Ja'Monta Black, center, and...
Missouri State defeats No. 22 Loyola-Chicago for first win over ranked opponent in a decade
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first...
Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the field before an NFL wild-card...
Bills headed to KC for high-profile AFC title game rematch