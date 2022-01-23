Dallas County deputies arrest man who drove 100 mph during chase, locate meth in his car

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase and had methamphetamine in his car earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Alexander Trotter, 24, with resisting arrest by fleeing. Additional charges could be filed after the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office receives lab reports of items found in his car.

An investigation began Thursday evening when a deputy noticed a car traveling 63 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as Trotter.

Deputies say Trotter reached speeds over 100 mph northbound on U.S. Route 65 in Dallas County. He eventually circled back into Urbana, coming to a stop on Broadway Street.

A K-9 deputy sniffed the car after Trotter was pulled over. Officers recovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and various prescription medications.

Trotter is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.