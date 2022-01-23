Advertisement

Dallas County deputies arrest man who drove 100 mph during chase, locate meth in his car

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Trotter, who reportedly led...
Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Trotter, who reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase and had methamphetamine in his car earlier this week.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who reportedly led officers on a high-speed chase and had methamphetamine in his car earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Alexander Trotter, 24, with resisting arrest by fleeing. Additional charges could be filed after the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office receives lab reports of items found in his car.

An investigation began Thursday evening when a deputy noticed a car traveling 63 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as Trotter.

Deputies say Trotter reached speeds over 100 mph northbound on U.S. Route 65 in Dallas County. He eventually circled back into Urbana, coming to a stop on Broadway Street.

A K-9 deputy sniffed the car after Trotter was pulled over. Officers recovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and various prescription medications.

Trotter is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding Jasmine Summers, a...
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Ozark, Mo. found safe
Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning from a...
Greene County traffic stop leads MSHP to 110 pounds of marijuana
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say

Latest News

‘Heartbreaking’: Osceola community reacts to fire on the square
Major traffic delays are being reported on Glenstone Avenue near Sunshine Street after a crash...
One hospitalized, traffic delays after crash on Glenstone near Sunshine
Springfield police: Man arrested on warrant Saturday dies in custody, investigation underway
Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations