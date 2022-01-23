Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs’ 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers.

That’s where the injury list ends for the rematch of last year’s AFC title game won by the Chiefs.

The Bills left running back Matt Breida inactive along with tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson and defensive backs Nick McCloud and Josh Thomas.

Along with Fenton and Williams, the Chiefs left quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Josh Kaindoh, wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho off the active list for Sunday night.

The Bills and Chiefs met earlier this season, when Buffalo rolled behind Josh Allen’s big game to a 38-20 victory.

