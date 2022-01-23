Advertisement

Free application for Federal Student Aid priority deadline is Feb. 1

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The priority deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is Tuesday, Feb. 1.

To be evaluated to receive financial aid from the state of Missouri, current and potential students need to complete the application by that deadline.

“Even if you think you’re not eligible, based on income or whatever that idea is, you should still apply, you might surprise yourself,” said OTC Financial Aid Director Kim Cary. “A lot of state scholarships, like your A+, will require that you complete the FAFSA.”

If you miss the Feb. 1 deadline, you can still qualify for federal assistance. Many universities use the FAFSA to determine who is eligible for institutional scholarships.

“You have the Pell Grant and that annual amount is typically around $7,200,” said Cary. “There’s federal work-study, where you can work and internship basically on your campus while you’re in school, and for an hourly wage or help towards your tuition. There’s also the student loan program. So if you’re interested in that, and you think that you’re not eligible for a Pell Grant, that’s maybe an option for your family as well to help pay for college expenses.”

If you need help completing the FAFSA, you can call your college financial aid office.

For a link to the application CLICK HERE

