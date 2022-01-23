Advertisement

Gov. Parson wants to create new flood response agency for Missouri

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. A judge on Tuesday, Aug. 31, sided with Gov. Parson in his decision in June to end several federal programs that provided enhanced jobless benefits for Missourians. The Republican governor said it was meant to prod people back to work, but Missouri Jobs With Justice, which filed suit on behalf of unemployed Missourians, said the decision was damaging to many people who lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend $10.4 million to create a new office that would help the state better prepare for floods and drought.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Connie Patterson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that creating the new Missouri Hydrology Information Center is part of the state’s response to the 2019 floods in the Missouri and Mississippi river basins that caused roughly $20 billion damage.

Some of the information the new office would collect may already exist at the U.S. Geologic Survey office or state emergency management agency, but Patterson said the new agency would be designed to be a user-friendly clearinghouse of information.

