Greene County traffic stop leads MSHP to 110 pounds of marijuana
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning from a traffic stop in Greene County.
MSHP says the drug bust happened around 9 a.m. on Interstate 44 near mile marker 82. Troopers arrested one man in the investigation.
Investigators have recovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana this week from drug busts in the MSHP Troop D region, which covers most of southwest Missouri.
Earlier this week, troopers confiscated 187 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle in Webster County. Two men from California face drug trafficking charges in that investigation.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.