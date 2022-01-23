Advertisement

Greene County traffic stop leads MSHP to 110 pounds of marijuana

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning from a traffic stop in Greene County.(MSHP Troop D)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning from a traffic stop in Greene County.

MSHP says the drug bust happened around 9 a.m. on Interstate 44 near mile marker 82. Troopers arrested one man in the investigation.

Investigators have recovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana this week from drug busts in the MSHP Troop D region, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

Earlier this week, troopers confiscated 187 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle in Webster County. Two men from California face drug trafficking charges in that investigation.

