Greene County traffic stop leads MSHP to 110 pounds of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning from a traffic stop in Greene County.

MSHP says the drug bust happened around 9 a.m. on Interstate 44 near mile marker 82. Troopers arrested one man in the investigation.

Our interdiction unit was hard at work today, taking 110 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Due to their hard work, that’s almost 300 pounds this week! pic.twitter.com/jU0X8hs7wv — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) January 22, 2022

Investigators have recovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana this week from drug busts in the MSHP Troop D region, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

Earlier this week, troopers confiscated 187 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle in Webster County. Two men from California face drug trafficking charges in that investigation.

