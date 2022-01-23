‘Heartbreaking’: Osceola community reacts to fire on the square

OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - Osceola community members are shocked after a fire Thursday destroyed five buildings on the square.

Residents say the buildings were historical and hold lots of emotional value to the community.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking, and it’s pretty sad. There are a lot of memories here,” said Fred Knight, Osceola resident. “It’s hard to see a lot of the original stuff go.”

City leaders say the fire started around 11 a.m. inside a two-story brick building at the corner of Third and Pine. The building sits across from the post office. Investigators say the fire spread to four other buildings. Firefighters say one building also sustained water damage.

Lt. Morris says crews came in from all over the area. He says 21 different fire departments offered to help.

“Well the predominant feeling is just gratitude for all the volunteer firefighters,” said Clay Kirkland Osceola resident. “Everyone came together and everyone in this town came to help. I have so much gratitude.”

Coincidentally, a similar fire happened on the other side of the square ten years ago.

“I was here on that fire as well, and it was on the other corner of the square at night. It was it was a different and at that time we did have a building collapse,” said an Osceola firefighter.

The buildings hold many treasured memories to the community.

“I remember going into that movie theater and paying five cents for the movie and eat all of the popcorn and candy I could,” said Knight. “It’s sad to see it like this.”

