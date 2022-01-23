Mercy doctor explains impact of humidifiers, gives tips on how to fight the cold over winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Low humidity and low temperatures can make you more vulnerable to infection, and doctors at Mercy Hospital say the weather we are experiencing in the winter months can negatively affect your body.

David Barbe, the chair of the department for primary care for Mercy, Springfield, said the cold winter weather can make your immune system more vulnerable to many viruses.

”So it dries out the respiratory membranes when the humidity is low, and that makes them more vulnerable to infection,” said Barbe. “They can’t protect themselves as well against the colds, flus, and COVID that are going around right now.”

The solution? Barbe said getting a humidifier would help.

“We do recommend keeping the indoor humidity up,” said Barbe. “You can do that with a whole house humidifier or you can do that with a room humidifier or vaporizer.”

Bob Bowman, the assistant manager at Westlake Ace Hardware, said these humidifiers are always in high demand this time of year.

“That’s kind of a hot item,” said Barbe. “But you need a good humidifier going, especially for people that got a lot of allergies.”

Bowman also said humidifiers can help more than just your body.

“It’s also good for your furniture to have a humidifier goal because you don’t want this warm air, especially from your wood stoves and things to get extra hot,” said Bowman. “It kind of dries out your furniture, dries out your skin. So you got to have moisture. Everything’s got to have moisture to live.”

Bowman said prices for humidifiers can range from $20 to the hundreds. Right now, many kinds are flying off the shelves.

Barbe said you can either get a warm or cold humidifier or vaporizer. If you have kids, he recommends the cold one for safety reasons.

Barbe also explains some other household tips if you can’t get the machine.

“If you can’t afford or don’t have a humidifier or vaporizer, getting in the shower and breathing, the steam can help,” said Barbe. “Some people put a pan of water on the stove that is no longer recommended.”

Barbe also said you have to clean your humidifiers or bacteria will grow.

