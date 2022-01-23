New hospital in the works for Ft. Leonard Wood community, expected to open in 2025

FT. LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - A new hospital is in the works for the Ft. Leonard Wood community and could be ready to serve patients as soon as 2025.

Organizers of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital shared several photos Saturday to Facebook showing progress on construction for the new site.

According to a news release from the U.S. Army, crews are working to build a 235,400-square-foot hospital and 193,300-square-foot clinic. The new site will also include a central utility plant, emergency back-up generators, five-bay ambulance garage, helipad and supporting facilities.

The hospital will be located just northeast of the existing hospital in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue, which has served the Ft. Leonard Wood community since 1965.

“Fort Leonard Wood trains nearly 80,000 uniformed service members and civilians every year, and having a treatment facility like this one on post is essential to maintaining and improving the work and social life of all of our people, and it’s critical for our readiness,” said Gregg Thompson, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general. “As we recognize the topping of this new, impressive facility, we renew our dedication to take care of our people and sustain that mission.”

“We are looking forward to a more updated state-of-the-art facility to continue providing quality healthcare for our beneficiaries,” said Col. Aaron Pitney, GLWAC commander. “Even though the facility will not receive patients until 2025, we are excited to share this first significant milestone with other stakeholders in the region.”

Most of the project is expected to be completed in 2024, when the existing hospital is expected to be demolished.

