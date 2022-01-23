Advertisement

Sentencing hearing Monday for Webster County man accused of killing wife with hammer, stuffing her body in freezer in 2015

Larry Dinwiddie/Webster County Jail
Larry Dinwiddie/Webster County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man charged for stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer at a storage facility more than six years ago in Webster County is expected to be sentenced Monday, according to court records.

Larry Dinwiddie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in November over the death of his wife Cynthia Dinwiddie. The state dropped one charge of abandoning a corpse as part of his plea deal.

The state has asked a judge for a prison sentence of 25 years. However, with the conviction, he could be sentenced up to life in prison.

Investigators say they found the body of Dinwiddie’s wife Cynthia in November 2019, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in Marshfield. The freezer was locked and running, and detectives say the body had been stuffed in there since 2015.

Deputies arrested Dinwiddie after a sting operation. Officers say they tricked Dinwiddie to return to the storage unit by asking him to fix the freezer that was not working. When Dinwiddie showed up with friends, officers then arrested him at the storage unit.

Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Dinwiddie is accused killing Cynthia with a hammer after an argument inside the home. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says there was never a missing persons case filed for Cynthia.

