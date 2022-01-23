Springfield City Council could approve pay increases, retention payments for city workers at Monday’s meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council could approve several bills Monday to authorize pay increases and retention payments for several city workers.

The city council will review ordinances that call for mid-year, 4% pay increases for workers in several department. According to city documents, ordinances up for approval include ones for workers represented by the following bargaining units:

The pay increases come as city leaders looks to address competitive pay concerns for entry pay rates within these departments. If approved, pay increases would be funded through the city’s general fund.

Additionally, the city council could approve retention payments for certain city employees that would be supported through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

One bill would require the city to allocate $1.7 million to distribute among non-unionized employees with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the Springfield Police Department, and Springfield Fire Department. If approved, eligible employees could receive up to $6,000 over a three-year period. CLICK HERE for a detailed explanation of the bill.

Other items on the city council agenda for Monday include possible investments to improve the Lone Pine Recycling Center and an infrastructure reimbursement agreement that could be approved for a future Buc-ee’s location in Springfield.

