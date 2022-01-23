Advertisement

Springfield City Council could approve pay increases, retention payments for city workers at Monday’s meeting

City of Springfield
City of Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council could approve several bills Monday to authorize pay increases and retention payments for several city workers.

The city council will review ordinances that call for mid-year, 4% pay increases for workers in several department. According to city documents, ordinances up for approval include ones for workers represented by the following bargaining units:

The pay increases come as city leaders looks to address competitive pay concerns for entry pay rates within these departments. If approved, pay increases would be funded through the city’s general fund.

Additionally, the city council could approve retention payments for certain city employees that would be supported through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

One bill would require the city to allocate $1.7 million to distribute among non-unionized employees with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the Springfield Police Department, and Springfield Fire Department. If approved, eligible employees could receive up to $6,000 over a three-year period. CLICK HERE for a detailed explanation of the bill.

Other items on the city council agenda for Monday include possible investments to improve the Lone Pine Recycling Center and an infrastructure reimbursement agreement that could be approved for a future Buc-ee’s location in Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding Jasmine Summers, a...
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Ozark, Mo. found safe
Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning from a...
Greene County traffic stop leads MSHP to 110 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
Gov. Parson wants to create new flood response agency for Missouri
A crash is blocking traffic Sunday afternoon in both directions of Chestnut Expressway near...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks traffic in both directions of Chestnut Expressway near Fremont Avenue
‘Heartbreaking’: Osceola community reacts to fire on the square
Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander Trotter, who reportedly led...
Dallas County deputies arrest man who drove 100 mph during chase, locate meth in his car