Springfield police: Man arrested on warrant Saturday dies in custody, investigation underway

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after a man arrested on warrant Saturday night died in police custody before being booked into jail.

Police have not identified the man who died and are working to notify family members, according to an announcement Sunday.

Before the man was arrested, officers responded to the Casey’s General Store location in the 900 block of South Grant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a check-person call. When they arrived, they learned two men were rummaging through the trash dumpster in the parking lot.

Investigators say one of the men had an outstanding warrant.  He was placed under arrest, but police say he immediately resisted when officers attempted to place him in handcuffs.  Police say an officer deployed a taser in response, but it was ineffective.  The man then reportedly showed a knife, but police were able to knock it away from him.

The man escaped from police and led officers on a foot chase northbound on Grant Avenue. Officers caught up to him, and attempted to use a taser a second time.  Investigators say officers continued to struggle with the man, and he attempted to pull a second knife from his waistband.  

Additional officers arrived on scene to assist before the man arrested was taken into custody.

Prior to being booked into the jail, police say the man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be medically cleared. While on the way to the hospital, police say the man stopped breathing. Paramedics in the ambulance began CPR, but those efforts were not successful. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway, but the exact cause is unknown at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

