TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks traffic in both directions of Chestnut Expressway near Fremont Avenue

A crash is blocking traffic Sunday afternoon in both directions of Chestnut Expressway near...
A crash is blocking traffic Sunday afternoon in both directions of Chestnut Expressway near Fremont Avenue.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash is blocking traffic Sunday afternoon in both directions of Chestnut Expressway near Fremont Avenue.

It’s unclear what might have led up to the crash or how many people were involved. Springfield police and fire crews have responded to the scene to block traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use alternate routes. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

