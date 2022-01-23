Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays after crash on Glenstone near Sunshine

Major traffic delays are being reported on Glenstone Avenue near Sunshine Street after a crash...
Major traffic delays are being reported on Glenstone Avenue near Sunshine Street after a crash Sunday morning.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Major traffic delays are being reported on Glenstone Avenue near Sunshine Street after a crash Sunday morning.

Police and emergency crews have responded to the crash in the 1700 block of South Glenstone Avenue. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash or whether anyone suffered significant injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible, as crews work to clear the scene.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

