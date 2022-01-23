Woman hospitalized after overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is hospitalized Sunday from injuries she suffered in an overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on West Chestnut Expressway. Investigators say a car was driving westbound and turning into a Taco Bell parking lot when it was rearended by a motorcycle.

Two people were in the car, but neither were hurt. A woman driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for a cut on her leg, but police say she was conscious at the time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.