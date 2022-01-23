Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield

A woman is hospitalized after an overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield.
A woman is hospitalized after an overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is hospitalized Sunday from injuries she suffered in an overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on West Chestnut Expressway. Investigators say a car was driving westbound and turning into a Taco Bell parking lot when it was rearended by a motorcycle.

Two people were in the car, but neither were hurt. A woman driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for a cut on her leg, but police say she was conscious at the time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding Jasmine Summers, a...
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Ozark, Mo. found safe
Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California
SPS district leaders, board of education meeting on Jan. 28 to possibly approve temporary mask mandate

Latest News

Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations
Free application for Federal Student Aid priority deadline is Feb. 1
A cold front will move into southern Missouri and stall, with some 30s in central Missouri and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weak cold front arrives today
Cold front to impact parts of the Ozarks