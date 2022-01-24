Advertisement

Air Supply announces spring concert stop in Springfield

Graham Russell, left, and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply performs during the Festival d'ete de...
Graham Russell, left, and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Wednesday July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Soft rock duo Air Supply’s new tour will come through Springfield.

The Australian duo will play at the Historic Gillioz Theatre on Sunday, May 22.

In 1980, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock released “Lost in Love.” It became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. The second single released, “All Out of Love,” rose on the charts even quicker. They recorded seven more Top 5 singles.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets online at GILLIOZ.ORG or call (417)863-9491.

