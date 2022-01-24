Air Supply announces spring concert stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Soft rock duo Air Supply’s new tour will come through Springfield.

The Australian duo will play at the Historic Gillioz Theatre on Sunday, May 22.

In 1980, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock released “Lost in Love.” It became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. The second single released, “All Out of Love,” rose on the charts even quicker. They recorded seven more Top 5 singles.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets online at GILLIOZ.ORG or call (417)863-9491.

