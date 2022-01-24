Dept. of Conservation to host Predator Hunting Clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter is a time when the food-finding instincts of coyotes, bobcats and other animals can pose problems for livestock owners and other rural landowners.

People needing hunting or trapping solutions to these problems should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) clinic “Learning to Hunt: Predator Hunting” Feb. 5 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This facility is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. This free clinic will be 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Participants can learn the calls, techniques, firearms and strategies used in predator hunting. MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will also cover the regulations for solving problems caused by coyotes, bobcats, crows and other species that can be troublesome. COVID procedures will be in place for this program, which means masking and social distancing will be recommended.

Registration is required for this program. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181053

