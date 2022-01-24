Doolittle fire crews respond to several large fires Sunday afternoon

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to several major fires Sunday afternoon.

Crews were first called to a natural cover fire near Highway T and Cook Street around 1:45 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had spread to a camper, car, shed and exterior of a shop. Crews were able to contain the cover fire and extinguish flames from the other vehicles and buildings.

Later on, crews responded to a call about a different natural cover fire near Arlington and Sugar Tree Road. When crews arrived they found 5 to 6 acres of open field on fire. Crews were able to put that fire out in about one hour.

Around the same time, crews responded to a fire near the median at mile marker 169 on Interstate 44.

No injuries were reported while crews were battling the fires.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.