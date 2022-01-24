Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The owners of Smiths restaurant say nobody was hurt after a driver crashed into the Springfield restaurant on Monday.

The restaurant is located near the 2800 block of South Campbell.

The incident happened just before the noon hour. The owners say the driver failed to hit the brake, hitting the front of the restaurant. The vehicle ended up inside the restaurant. One person inside the restaurant narrowly escaped.

Construction crews boarded up the building.

