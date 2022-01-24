Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get out today before tomorrow’s cold

Colder weather returns Tuesday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
Get outside today, even if it’s just for five minutes! Temperatures this afternoon will be the warmest of the week. You’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and temperatures in the upper 50s! In Arkansas, the high will top out at 60°. While a cold front will move south this afternoon, the colder air won’t arrive until tomorrow.

Temperatures will dive to the 20s and teens tonight, and will only rise to the lower 30s tomorrow. We stay cold on Wednesday with the high reaching 33 degrees.

A few flurries are possible in Arkansas Wednesday night as fast-moving low pressure takes a southerly track. With a little lift and moisture present, the low may squeeze out a few flakes. These flurries will clear before the Wednesday morning commute, so I’m not expecting road impacts.

Thursday’s temperatures rise to the 40s before another cold front chills the air Friday. A few flurries to a trace of snow is possible Thursday night into early Friday. Dry air and slightly warmer ground temperatures will hurt accumulation chances. This weekend looks fantastic as highs will sit above our seasonal average of 45°.

