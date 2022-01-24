Advertisement

Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty

K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery.(Houston Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Houston police dog was stabbed in the line of duty by a robbery suspect on Saturday.

A K-9 named Nate caught the fleeing suspect, who then turned on the dog with a large butcher knife.

Once the K-9′s human partner caught up after the chase, the suspect dropped the knife.

Nate suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery. The surgery was successful, and Nate is said to be recovering and resting well.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had minor injuries from the dog, but now faces both armed robbery and assault on a police officer charges.

Nate has been with the Houston Police Department for three years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

