Judge sets trial date for 1 of 3 charged in Springfield man’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for one of three men charged in connection with a Springfield man’s death in 2021.

Ricky Rose will stand trial for the death of Chandler Sweaney in October. Paul Morales and Timothy Johnson also face a murder charge in Sweaney’s death.

Investigators say Morales and Johnson showed up at Sweaney’s home in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street to see Rose. Sweaney owned the home and used social media to try and find roommates. Rose was renting a room from Sweaney, but the two did not know each other before becoming roommates.

Investigators claim Morales and Johnson went to see Rose to buy drugs and a gun. Witnesses told police Rose asked to speak to Morales and Johnson privately in Rose’s room. Later, two gunshots were heard and Morales ran out of the room holding a gun. Witnesses say Morales ran into the living room and began firing shots at Sweaney and another witness. When police arrived, they found Sweaney dead in the living room, and Rose had a gunshot to his leg.

Rose’s attorney says there are concerns about the charges filed in the case.

“He is charged with felony murder, they are alleging it happened in the drug deal involving my client,” said David Back. “My client was shot so there are some issues with litigating this case.”

Sweaney’s family wants to spread the message “do better be better” to keep his memory alive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.