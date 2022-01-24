Advertisement

Judge sets trial date for 1 of 3 charged in Springfield man’s death

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for one of three men charged in connection with a Springfield man’s death in 2021.

Ricky Rose will stand trial for the death of Chandler Sweaney in October. Paul Morales and Timothy Johnson also face a murder charge in Sweaney’s death.

Investigators say Morales and Johnson showed up at Sweaney’s home in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street to see Rose. Sweaney owned the home and used social media to try and find roommates. Rose was renting a room from Sweaney, but the two did not know each other before becoming roommates.

Investigators claim Morales and Johnson went to see Rose to buy drugs and a gun. Witnesses told police Rose asked to speak to Morales and Johnson privately in Rose’s room. Later, two gunshots were heard and Morales ran out of the room holding a gun. Witnesses say Morales ran into the living room and began firing shots at Sweaney and another witness. When police arrived, they found Sweaney dead in the living room, and Rose had a gunshot to his leg.

Rose’s attorney says there are concerns about the charges filed in the case.

“He is charged with felony murder, they are alleging it happened in the drug deal involving my client,” said David Back. “My client was shot so there are some issues with litigating this case.”

Sweaney’s family wants to spread the message “do better be better” to keep his memory alive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police: Man arrested on warrant Saturday dies in custody, investigation underway
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
Mercy doctors explains ways to fight the cold weather.
Mercy doctor explains impact of humidifiers, gives tips on how to fight the cold over winter
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
A woman is hospitalized after an overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield.
Woman hospitalized after overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield

Latest News

Will pass through this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get out today before tomorrow’s cold
New scholarships added this year
Community Foundation Of The Ozarks offering $1.8 Mill. in scholarships
Judge sets trial date for 1 of 3 charged in Springfield man’s death
Graham Russell, left, and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply performs during the Festival d'ete de...
Air Supply announces spring concert stop in Springfield