Advertisement

Missouri House Democrats discuss priorities for fiscal year budget

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri(MGN)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House of Representative Democrats discussed priorities for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Monday.

Some of those priorities include Medicaid, income, education, and healthcare.

“Our vision for the budget is based on investing in families, investing in Missouri’s workforce, and investing in the future,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

She discussed the governor wanting to give money towards education.

”Although the governor’s budget is good news for higher education, it doesn’t come close to making up all the ground public colleges and universities have lost over 20 years of reduced or flat funding,” said Rep. Quade.

During his state of the state address, Governor Parson said he wanted to fully fund K-12 schools.

”We are again fully funding the Foundation Formula,” said Governor Parson.

Representative Quade said she is happy the budget will include fully funding Medicaid.

”We are of course, ecstatic that he has pledged to fully fund Medicaid expansion, even if he didn’t see fit to mention it in the state of the state,” said Rep. Quade.

Representative Peter Meredith also expressed his frustration the emergency supplemental money earmarked for schools has not been taken up in committee yet. He says schools are needing that money.

”We are hearing from school districts across the state that they’re in a crisis mode that most of them have spent down the funds they had from the previous allotment from the federal government, and they’re waiting for these dollars, they need them right now,” said Representative Meredith.

Another thing discussed was healthcare and serving underserved communities.

”Whether it’s to show me healthy babies, or whether it’s any health care program, as well as us looking forward for minority-owned businesses. We need to do more in those underserved communities and support those minority businesses,” said Representative LaKeySha Bosley.

The budget needs to be done by the end of the Legislative session in May.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police: Man arrested on warrant Saturday dies in custody, investigation underway
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
Mercy doctors explains ways to fight the cold weather.
Mercy doctor explains impact of humidifiers, gives tips on how to fight the cold over winter
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
A woman is hospitalized after an overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield.
Woman hospitalized after overnight motorcycle crash in west Springfield

Latest News

Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 5,000 new cases; Arkansas adds 3,800+ cases
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield