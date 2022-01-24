Advertisement

Missouri State Highway Patrol offering boating safety courses in Springfield ahead of boating season

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering boating safety courses to inform and prepare boaters ahead of the boating season.

MSHP says these approved courses meet the national boating educational standard.

“Missouri’s many rivers and lakes offer a variety of boating opportunities,” said Eric T. Olson. “Please do your part: Take a boating safety class. Join us in our mission to promote safety on our waterways.”

Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card. This includes personal watercraft operators.

The classroom courses provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol are free, but registration is required. It also costs $15 to obtain a boater ID card.

MSHP Troop D will hold several classes in Springfield from Feb. 5 to April 30. To sign up for a certified course in a classroom, CLICK HERE or call 417-895-6868 for more information.

