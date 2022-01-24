Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa High School officials said they had to get rid of several soap dispensers from their bathrooms recently after students reportedly took some apart and urinated inside of them.

Nixa High School’s Principal David Kelly believes these actions stemmed from a recent TikTok challenge.

“There were challenges that involved students taking things home with them from school, and also vandalism,” said Kelly.

Kelly said, before the Christmas break, soap dispensers started going missing or getting destroyed.

”It was about daily that we were getting reports from students [saying] ‘Hey, I think that somebody may have peed in this dispenser,’ or they may have ruined this dispenser,” said Kelly.

Kelly said he didn’t want to ruin something as simple as washing your hands, but after students recently urinated in the soap dispensers, that was the last straw.

“If a kid washes their hands unknowingly with someone else’s urine, that’s that’s a big issue,” said Kelly.

Their solution Kelly said is to put hand sanitizer stations outside every bathroom. A camera watches students using those dispensers.

High school senior, Jordan Berman, said it’s embarrassing it went this far.

“I think it’s really immature,” said Berman. “It’s kind of unfair to everybody else that we have to be treated as if we can’t handle ourselves.”

Berman said he understands administrators had no choice, but he is disappointed in his classmates’ actions.

“There’s nothing that school can really do about it after it happens because it’s not like they can put cameras in the bathroom,” said Berman.

Berman said he wants others to know how these actions affect everybody at the high school.

“I don’t think anybody found it funny,” said Berman. “It’s just disgusting. It’s like lately at school, people just don’t really care.”

School officials said the dispensers could be back in the near future.

