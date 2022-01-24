Nixa School District announces upcoming virtual days

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa School District announced virtual days to help cope with illnesses.

The virtual days will happen on Friday, January 28, and Monday, January 31. School leaders say it will help students and staff reset as various illnesses spike.

The district released this statement to KY3 News:

Parents/Guardians,

We want to thank you for your continued support as we navigate these stressful times. We continue to work to keep our doors open for our students, and that is only possible because we have enough subs to cover positions and also we have enough staff that has adjusted their regular duties to cover classrooms as needed.

We wanted to take a moment to let you know what our plans for the rest of the week and into next week.

Going Virtual January 28 & 31

We do feel like we have reached a point where we need to go virtual for two days to help us catch up and reset and also let our staff recover from the various illnesses going around.

The number of students who have been out of school has caused a great deal of make-up work and lesson plans that have been altered to meet the needs of multiple students being gone for different lengths of time for COVID, as well as strep, flu, and the other illnesses going around right now.

So, on Friday, January 28, and Monday, January 31, we will have virtual learning days. Students will either need to log in to their classes or complete the packets sent home to them and complete the work assigned for both of those days. Your child’s teachers will provide guidance on what those days will look like for each class. Be watching for that information to come out later this week from your child’s teachers.

Breakfast and Lunch Availability

We will have breakfast and lunch available at Nixa Junior High for those students that would like to have food provided. Both day’s meals will be packaged together when picked up. Pick-up will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Sign-up will close for Friday’s pickup at 8:00 am on Thursday. You will sign up to get both meals on Friday for Friday and Monday CLICK HERE to sign up.

There is no meal pick-up on Monday. You will pick up both days’ meals on Friday.

Childcare for Medical Workers and First Responders

We know that our medical systems are currently stretched thin, so to help with that as much as we can, we will be providing childcare on Friday and Monday for first responders and those that work in the medical field. We need all those that need this to register for both Friday and Monday childcare by Thursday morning at 8 a.m. so we can staff the childcare correctly. To sign up, please CLICK HERE.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Rebecca at 417-724-6192 or email rebeccalongenecker@nixaschools.net

Thank You

Again, we thank you for your partnership during this pandemic. We can feel your support and we appreciate it more than you know. We have tried to stay open as long as we can, but we just need to take a pause and reset with two virtual days. We hope this early notice will let you plan ahead and work together to take care of our children as a community.

