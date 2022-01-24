Advertisement

OACAC offers program to help start at-home childcare facilities

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Finding childcare is nearly impossible thanks to a crisis with the Omicron surge. A new program is hoping to help.

The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) hopes to help provide the support needed to start at home childcare facilities.

“It’s just the need for safe and affordable childcare,” Sarah Villines, who is heading up the program says. “We thought this was a way to meet two different needs.”

Those needs include providing people with that childcare. It also provides those looking for work the opportunity to start their own business. The support includes help with licensing, technology, getting supplies such as toys and books, and even help with running the facility like utilities.

They can help you get up and running quickly.

“I really believe the people could probably do it in a month to six weeks if they had the time and they were really committed to getting it done,” Villines says.

To qualify for the program you must be able to pass a background check and be income eligible for OACAC services. You also must live in one of the 10 counties that offer OACAC.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

