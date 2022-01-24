Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a man who died in police custody in Springfield Saturday night.

Tymel Bowman, 43, of Springfield, died before being booked into jail. Officers arrested Bowman for an outstanding warrant for assault of a special victim (police officer).

Before the man was arrested, officers responded to the Casey’s General Store located in the 900 block of South Grant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a check-person call. When they arrived, they learned two men were rummaging through the trash dumpster in the parking lot. Investigators say one of the men, Bowman, had an outstanding warrant. He was placed under arrest, but police say he immediately resisted when officers attempted to place him in handcuffs. Police say an officer deployed a taser in response, but it was ineffective.

Police say Bowman escaped from officers and led them on a foot chase northbound on Grant Avenue. Officers caught up to him and attempted to use a taser a second time. Investigators say officers continued to struggle with the man, and he attempted to pull a knife from his waistband. Additional officers arrived on the scene to assist before the man arrested was taken into custody.

Police transported him to a hospital to be medically cleared. While on the way to the hospital, police say the man stopped breathing. Paramedics in the ambulance began CPR, but those efforts were not successful. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.

