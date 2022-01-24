Springfield city council to consider millions in improvements at Lone Pine Recycling Center, Noble Hill Landfill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From the future of the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri to millions in proposed renovations at city facilities, there are several big items set to come before the Springfield City Council Monday evening.

City staff is requesting $3.5 million to make improvements at Lone Pine Recycling Center and Noble Hill Landfill. At the recycling center, the biggest focus would be renovating and expanding the office building. The building was built in 1959 and used to be used for the city sewer system. So it would be gutted and turned into a permanent office space with a restroom for attendants and customers. The office right now is a portable building and the restroom is a porta-potty. The project would also extend the recycling center lot, bringing the entrance closer to Lone Pine Avenue. The money would come from the Solid Waste Fund.

Recycling Center Attendant Shera Zouck says if the renovations move forward, it would make coming to the center a safer and faster experience for recyclers.

“It’ll make it a lot more efficient with more parking, it’ll make it a lot better for the customers, especially on Saturdays when we’re so busy,” explains Zouck. “They’ll be able to get in and get out easier and quicker and we won’t have the congestion like we do now.”

Lumped together with these improvements is a request for funding to make improvements at the Noble Hill Landfill. Staff is requesting $3.5 million total for work at both locations. If any of the approved funds aren’t used, they would go back into the Solid Waste Fund.

Council is also expected to take action on the proposed Buc-ee’s Travel Center. We told you about the center first on KY3 two weeks ago. Monday night, city leaders will decide if the city should enter into an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Buc-ee’s. According to information filed with the city, the infrastructure improvements that will need to happen could cost upwards of eight million dollars. If approved, the agreement would use sales taxes generated by the facility to reimburse Buc-ee’s up to $4 million for making the infrastructure changes.

City Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held in Historic City Hall.

