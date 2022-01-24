Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. updates COVID-19 toolkit with work guidance amid Omicron surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Greene County Health Department is looking at ways to better help employers with prevention tips for slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The health department updated its COVID-19 toolkit for workplaces with new information as the county still navigates through a heavy case load.

The toolkit was first released in Sept. 2020, but is now updated to provide employers with guidance to slow current and future surges of COVID-19 in their workplaces.

“We’re going to take some time to get more guidance out there for what businesses could do in the longer term to protect themselves and protect their their staff and customers,” said Aaron Schekorra, SGCHD public information official. “Sometimes it’s not always clear what the best way to respond is in light of guidance from the CDC changing different circumstances, depending on the variant that we’re dealing with changing.”

The toolkit includes quarantine and isolation guidance, prevention strategies, sample policies, testing information, vaccination information, exposure notification templates and printable flyers.

As of Thursday, the Springfield Greene County Health Department reports a rolling seven-day average of 735 new COVID-19 cases per day. As that number climbs, one local employee urges people to do their part.

“As far as our local patronage and foot traffic and everything, I’ve noticed that there are quite a few people that wore masks at the beginning and kind of lessened a little bit,” said Davin Gaskins, local employee. “I would say to try your best to do your part, not just for those around, but for yourself.”

The toolkit also includes a risk assessment and mitigation tool that will help employers evaluate their current prevention measures and make changes to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in their workplaces.

“We are dealing with a different situation than we were in the fall of 2020. Knowing what to do back then is not the same as it is now,” said Schekorra.

The complete toolkit can be found at http://health.springfieldmo.gov/business.

