Springfield lowers capacity for city council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/News Release) - The city of Springfield announced lower capacity inside city council chambers for its meeting Monday night at historic city hall.

But citizens will still have opportunities to address members about issues on the agenda.

The following is a news release issued by the city of Springfield:

Springfield City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight for its regular meeting. Capacity will be limited inside City Council Chambers and overflow rooms opened to ensure proper social distancing. The meeting will also be broadcast on cable on both AT&T and Mediacom platforms and live streamed on the City’s website and the City’s Facebook page.

Those wishing to speak to City Council on an item on the agenda may still sign up with the City Clerk prior to the bill being read. Comments regarding bills accepting public comment that are submitted to City Clerk via email, will be provided to Council members at the dais and be reflected in the official meeting minutes. Written comments for second reading bills will be provided to City Council.

