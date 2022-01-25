Advertisement

2 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) students, including a Razorbacks signee, named McDonald’s All-Americans

Link Academy's Jordan Walsh #23 is seen against Prolific Prep during a high school basketball...
Link Academy's Jordan Walsh #23 is seen against Prolific Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 17, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Two students from Link Academy in the Branson area will play in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American basketball game.

Julian Phillips and Jordan Walsh joined 22 others across the country named to the teams. Walsh will play collegiately at the University of Arkansas. Phillips will play at Louisiana State University. The complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All Americans can be viewed at mcdaag.com.

Link Academy in Branson provides a unique college-prep experience offering athletic training, deep thinking, and mentorship to develop elite student-athletes of the future. This program allows Link to recruit and train a world-class college prep high school basketball team while providing a solid high school education for their student-athletes.

ESPN will air the game on Monday, March 28. It tips off at 8 p.m.

