Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
Highs in the mid 30s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Until the Weekend

Latest News

FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
Link Academy's Jordan Walsh #23 is seen against Prolific Prep during a high school basketball...
2 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) students, including a Razorbacks signee, named McDonald’s All-Americans
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield
Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield
Highs in the mid 30s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Until the Weekend