Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police: Man arrested on warrant Saturday dies in custody, investigation underway
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
Mercy doctors explains ways to fight the cold weather.
Mercy doctor explains impact of humidifiers, gives tips on how to fight the cold over winter
Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield

Latest News

Dinwiddie in court
Family of Webster County man convicted of murder his wife and stuffing her body in a freezer says she abused him
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
Missouri initiative offers free birth control; hopes to break barriers to access in rural communities
Springfield City Council approves infrastructure improvements for new Buc-ees