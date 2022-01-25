Driver taken into custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a driver sped off after they went to check on him at the intersection of Grant and Downing Place Tuesday morning. Police believe the driver was passed out behind the wheel. The driver hit a police cruiser as he sped off.

The man crashed into a sign near Fort and Berkeley. He jumped out of the car but was taken into custody a short time later.

Police say he may have been intoxicated.

A police officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

