Driver taken into custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.

Driver crashes into a sign at Fort and Berkeley during a chase in Springfield
Driver crashes into a sign at Fort and Berkeley during a chase in Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a driver sped off after they went to check on him at the intersection of Grant and Downing Place Tuesday morning. Police believe the driver was passed out behind the wheel. The driver hit a police cruiser as he sped off.

The man crashed into a sign near Fort and Berkeley. He jumped out of the car but was taken into custody a short time later.
Police say he may have been intoxicated.

A police officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

