Fire damages a house in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire in a house Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 2700 Blk. of West Nichols just after 4:00. The house sustained extensive damage.
We haven’t heard of any injuries.
Firefighters had to deal with temperatures in the teens.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.