Fire damages a house in Springfield, Mo.

House fire in the 2700 block of West Nichols
House fire in the 2700 block of West Nichols(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire in a house Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2700 Blk. of West Nichols just after 4:00. The house sustained extensive damage.

We haven’t heard of any injuries.

Firefighters had to deal with temperatures in the teens.

