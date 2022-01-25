FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Grab the coat & gloves

The cold is here! Bundle up as you head out because the air has a bite to it. Temperatures will remain in the lower 30s today. Winds will pick up through the afternoon and drop the wind chill to the 20s. High pressure to our north will continue to usher in cold air tonight.

Grab the coats! Temps are sitting cold (KYTV)

Breezy winds will drop the wind chill to the teens (KYTV)

The low will dip to the teens with single-digit wind chills. More layers needed Wednesday morning as the wind chill dips to the single digits. We hold onto the cold tomorrow with high temperatures again in the 30s.

Bitter wind chills Wednesday morning (KYTV)

Watching for flurries late Wednesday night. Low pressure is bringing some snowfall to the Rockies and will eventually take a dive south. The low will track to the east, right through Oklahoma and then central Arkansas. We will sit on the north side of the low Wednesday night and may see a few flurries as a result. These flurries will remain in our southern Missouri and northern Arkansas counties. Not expecting impacts for your Thursday morning commute.

Flurries possible late Wednesday night and into early Thursday (KYTV)

Southwest winds return Thursday which will help raise our temperatures to near-normal levels in the 40s. Another cold front will slide through Thursday night and bring a drop in temperatures Friday.

Thankfully, we head into the weekend warm with many spots reaching the 50s. Temperatures in the 50s will likely continue as we round out the month.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.