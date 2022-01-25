German national sentenced after Springfield police raid finds drugs, guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/U.S. Attorney, Western District of Missouri news release) - A German national was sentenced in Springfield federal court Tuesday for methamphetamine trafficking and illegally possessing firearms.

Manuel Poludenyj, 36, of Springfield, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 23 years in federal prison without parole.

On June 24, 2021, Poludenyj pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Poludenyj’s residence on Jan. 3, 2019. In a bedroom, officers found a bag that contained 47.7 grams of pure methamphetamine, a stolen Ruger .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine, and a stolen New England Firearms 12-gauge short-barrel shotgun. Officers also found a paint can with a false bottom in the bedroom, which contained 92.5 grams of methamphetamine, 24.09 grams of cocaine, and 1.69 grams of fentanyl. Poludenyj had $625 in cash in his pocket.

Poludenyj has a criminal history that includes five felony convictions and 32 misdemeanor convictions. Among those convictions are acts of violence towards women, police officers, and others, as well as drug-trafficking offenses. Poludenyj was on state supervision at the time of this federal offense.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nhan D. Nguyen. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

