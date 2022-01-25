Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield

The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home south of Springfield.

Deputies responded to the home in the 1400 block of West Farm Road 178 on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible victim in the case.

Stay tuned for any developments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield
Nixa School District announces upcoming virtual days

Latest News

Cold Weather Shelter/Springfield, Mo.
Lack of volunteers may force cold weather shelters in the Ozarks to close
Lack of volunteers may force cold weather shelters in the Ozarks to close
Flurries possible late Wednesday night and into early Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Grab the coat & gloves
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.