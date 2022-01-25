Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home south of Springfield.

Deputies responded to the home in the 1400 block of West Farm Road 178 on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible victim in the case.

Stay tuned for any developments.

