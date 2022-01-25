Hy-Vee announces opening date for new Wahlburgers at Lake of the Ozarks store

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Edited News Release) — Hy-Vee announced its latest Wahlburgers at the Osage Beach store will open on Tuesday, February 1 at 11 a.m.

The department, formerly a Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, was converted and transitioned to become a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee. It will stay open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee will include most of the same menu options as the full-service Wahlburgers locations, featuring its signature burgers, home-style sides, housemade condiments, salads, sandwiches, shakes, and a full-service bar including beer, wine, and cocktails. Customers can still order their Hy-Vee breakfast favorites daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, for friends and family to come together over delicious chef-inspired dishes served up in a casual, music-filled atmosphere. To date, Hy-Vee owns and operates six full-service Wahlburgers locations and more than 50 Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.