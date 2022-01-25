Advertisement

Hy-Vee announces opening date for new Wahlburgers at Lake of the Ozarks store

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Edited News Release) — Hy-Vee announced its latest Wahlburgers at the Osage Beach store will open on Tuesday, February 1 at 11 a.m.

The department, formerly a Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, was converted and transitioned to become a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee. It will stay open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee will include most of the same menu options as the full-service Wahlburgers locations, featuring its signature burgers, home-style sides, housemade condiments, salads, sandwiches, shakes, and a full-service bar including beer, wine, and cocktails. Customers can still order their Hy-Vee breakfast favorites daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, for friends and family to come together over delicious chef-inspired dishes served up in a casual, music-filled atmosphere. To date, Hy-Vee owns and operates six full-service Wahlburgers locations and more than 50 Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
Highs in the mid 30s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Until the Weekend

Latest News

Link Academy's Jordan Walsh #23 is seen against Prolific Prep during a high school basketball...
2 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) students, including a Razorbacks signee, named McDonald’s All-Americans
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield
Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield
Highs in the mid 30s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Until the Weekend
Springfield Public Schools considers masking mandate; responds to Missouri's AG