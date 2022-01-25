Judge sentences man for siphoning gas, setting fire to vehicle in Branson Landing parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced one of two people connected to setting a car on fire in the Branson Landing.

Christian Sneath of Taneyville pleaded guilty to three counts of property damage. He will spend the next four years in prison.

Investigators say Sneath and Cordilia Niederhelman of Springfield admitted to trying to steal gas from a truck parked in the garage last November. It led to a fire damaging cars and the garage itself. Investigators say the two also tried to siphon gas from vehicles in the Cox Health Branson parking garage.

Sneath also admitted to vandalizing the Ballparks of America after the fire. Niederhelman is scheduled to have a bond reduction hearing on Thursday.

