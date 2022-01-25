Advertisement

Judge sentences man for siphoning gas, setting fire to vehicle in Branson Landing parking garage

Christian Sneath of Taneyville pleaded guilty to three counts of property damage.
Christian Sneath of Taneyville pleaded guilty to three counts of property damage.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced one of two people connected to setting a car on fire in the Branson Landing.

Christian Sneath of Taneyville pleaded guilty to three counts of property damage. He will spend the next four years in prison.

Investigators say Sneath and Cordilia Niederhelman of Springfield admitted to trying to steal gas from a truck parked in the garage last November. It led to a fire damaging cars and the garage itself.  Investigators say the two also tried to siphon gas from vehicles in the Cox Health Branson parking garage.  

Sneath also admitted to vandalizing the Ballparks of America after the fire.  Niederhelman is scheduled to have a bond reduction hearing on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
Nixa School District announces upcoming virtual days

Latest News

Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Area DEA breaks fentanyl seizure record in 2021
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammate Tommy Townsend (5) after...
Chiefs’ Harrison Butker coming through in clutch once again
Dinwiddie in court
Family of Webster County man convicted of murdering his wife and stuffing her body in a freezer says she abused him
Driver crashes into a sign at Fort and Berkeley during a chase in Springfield
Driver taken into custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.