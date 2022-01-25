Advertisement

Lack of volunteers may force cold weather shelters in the Ozarks to close

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many cold weather shelters in the Ozarks may close because of a lack of volunteers.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is concerned as temperatures will drop below freezing each night this week.

The shelters house an average of 120 homeless through the night. Community Partnership of the Ozarks says they are a critical and life-saving service for vulnerable members of the community. Social distance requirements forced the opening of more shelters. It also boosted the need for more volunteers.

“We have these crisis cold-weather shelter providers that have been doing this in some cases 10 to 15 years, they know their stuff, they know what they’re doing, they know how to really work with volunteers to ensure that people are comfortable,” said Adam Bodendieck of the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

For ways to assist, click on this link https://bit.ly/3qVZzdN or call 417-888-2020.

