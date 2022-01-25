Advertisement

Missouri GOP, businesses divided over vaccine rules

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republicans and business groups clashed during a Tuesday state House hearing over more than a dozen bills to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by employers.

Republican Missouri lawmakers are typically closely aligned with business interests. But business groups, including the influential Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, chafed at GOP proposals to forbid employers from making their workers get vaccinated or risk getting fired.

“When this legislative body is willing to take the financial, the fiscal, and the emotional responsibility of owning and running a business, then maybe you should come over here and tell our folks that have put everything on the line for that business how they should operate,” Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Shannon Cooper said.

The legislation highlights Republican divisions over whether to prioritize individual liberties or business freedoms in Missouri, where state laws allow employers to fire staff for almost any reason.

Republican Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, who proposed a bill to ban any public- or private-employer mandates imposed after January 2020, told colleagues that “the people of the state of Missouri elected us to work for them.”

He said as a farmer, auctioneer, and real estate broker, he left it up to his workers to decide whether to be vaccinated.

“I have never ever asked anybody I’ve employed what their vaccine status is, and I never will,” Van Schoiack said. “That’s their personal opinion and right.”

Other bills would force employers to assume liability if workers who are required to be vaccinated have any adverse side effects.

In an open letter to lawmakers and Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the group wrote that it has “always opposed efforts by any government to interfere with how businesses operate.”

“Our position remains consistent,” the group wrote. “Government should not force employers to mandate vaccination, nor should government block employers from requiring vaccination.”

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry similarly pushed back against Democratic President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine requirement, which has since been blocked in court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
Flurries possible late Wednesday night and into early Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Grab the coat & gloves

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 6,700+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 7,950 cases
Hospital Room/North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Arkansas posts record jump in COVID hospitalizations
Local businesses reflect on safety as health department updates Omicron work guidance
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. updates COVID-19 toolkit with work guidance amid Omicron surge
Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations