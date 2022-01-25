Advertisement

Police investigate deadly crash in Springfield Sunday

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday in Springfield.

John M. Ferguson, 58, of Springfield died in the crash.

Police responded to the intersection of U.S. 65 and Battlefield Road around 3 p.m. Sunday regarding the single-vehicle crash. Investigators say Ferguson’s 2011 Honda Element was traveling south from Battlefield on the on-ramp to merge onto U.S. 65.  Ferguson lost control of the vehicle, crossed an embankment to the west, and struck a concrete sound barrier.

Ferguson later died at the hospital.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This crash marks the first traffic fatality in Springfield in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

