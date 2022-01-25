Silver Dollar City offers free season passes to Patrick Mahomes

SILVER DOLLAR CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, Silver Dollar City turned to Facebook to offer up free season passes to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was not among the hundreds of people who commented on this post:

Will Mahomes accept? (Facebook/Silver Dollar City)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.