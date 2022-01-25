Advertisement

Silver Dollar City offers free season passes to Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SILVER DOLLAR CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, Silver Dollar City turned to Facebook to offer up free season passes to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was not among the hundreds of people who commented on this post:

Will Mahomes accept?
Will Mahomes accept?(Facebook/Silver Dollar City)

