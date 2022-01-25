Springfield City Council approves infrastructure improvements for new Buc-ees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders approved an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Buc-ee’s.

The convenience store chain plans to build its first Missouri store north of I-44 on Mulroy Road. The improvements will include an interchange, improvements to Mulroy Road, and extension of public utilities.

You may have seen the Buc-ee’s travel centers if you’ve driven through parts of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, or Florida. The Buc-ee’s in Springfield will bring at least 150-new jobs to the area. If all goes as planned the 53,000 square foot building with 100 gas pumps could open by June of 2023.

Here’s a list of locations across the country: https://buc-ees.com/locations/

There has been some confusion about Bucky’s Travel Center in St. Joseph, Mo. It is not tied to Buc-ee’s. It is owned by the Casey’s corporation. Link: https://www.newspressnow.com/news/local_news/buckys-convenience-stores-coming-to-st-joseph/article_5c8302a5-496d-5438-b1f4-145a90cbc979.html

