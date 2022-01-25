Advertisement

Springfield recovery pastor thankful for fentanyl seized by DEA in 2021

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The amount of fentanyl seized by The Drug Enforcement Administration’s St. Louis Division nearly doubled last year from 2021.

The DEA seized 188 kilograms of fentanyl across Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois. Agents and task force officers seized 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of heroin. The meth seizure amount was also the most in the division’s history.

“You could give a lethal dose to every man, woman, and child in the United States. A lethal dose. That’s how much we’ve seized,” said DEA Springfield Agent Brian Townsend.

Here in the Ozarks, that number hits home for Redemption Minister at The Well Church Noah Huskey.

“I thought it was heroin and it wasn’t,” said Huskey. ”I’ve got three kids that watched me overdose. They saw me dead.”

Five years ago he overdosed on a small amount of fentanyl. It cost him his family, friends and he spent time behind bars.

“The only comfort and peace that you find is sticking a needle in your arm which only leads to death in so many ways,” said Huskey.

He’s been clean for four years. Redemption Ministry is a recovery service helping those with addiction.

“I never imagined being able to help people out of that place,” said Huskey. “I thought I was stuck there.”

After hearing the amount of fentanyl seized by the DEA, he’s relieved millions of lives are being saved. For more information of the 2021 seizure by the DEA St. Louis Division click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
Highs in the mid 30s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Until the Weekend

Latest News

Link Academy's Jordan Walsh #23 is seen against Prolific Prep during a high school basketball...
2 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) students, including a Razorbacks signee, named McDonald’s All-Americans
The sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit is set up outside the home.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield
Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation at home near Springfield
Highs in the mid 30s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Until the Weekend
Springfield Public Schools considers masking mandate; responds to Missouri's AG