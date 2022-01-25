Springfield recovery pastor thankful for fentanyl seized by DEA in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The amount of fentanyl seized by The Drug Enforcement Administration’s St. Louis Division nearly doubled last year from 2021.

The DEA seized 188 kilograms of fentanyl across Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois. Agents and task force officers seized 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of heroin. The meth seizure amount was also the most in the division’s history.

“You could give a lethal dose to every man, woman, and child in the United States. A lethal dose. That’s how much we’ve seized,” said DEA Springfield Agent Brian Townsend.

Here in the Ozarks, that number hits home for Redemption Minister at The Well Church Noah Huskey.

“I thought it was heroin and it wasn’t,” said Huskey. ”I’ve got three kids that watched me overdose. They saw me dead.”

Five years ago he overdosed on a small amount of fentanyl. It cost him his family, friends and he spent time behind bars.

“The only comfort and peace that you find is sticking a needle in your arm which only leads to death in so many ways,” said Huskey.

He’s been clean for four years. Redemption Ministry is a recovery service helping those with addiction.

“I never imagined being able to help people out of that place,” said Huskey. “I thought I was stuck there.”

After hearing the amount of fentanyl seized by the DEA, he’s relieved millions of lives are being saved. For more information of the 2021 seizure by the DEA St. Louis Division click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.