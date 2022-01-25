On Your Side: Ways to save on Valentine’s Day

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Your sweetheart does not have to know. There’s a quick way to save money on Valentine’s Day flowers.

If you Google ‘flowers’, the first few things that pop up are ads. Skip those. These are ‘order gathers’ that will likely cost you more in the long run. Cut out the middle man. Scroll down and find a local shop. Work directly with them and you won’t have as many fees.

Love is in the air at Hazel’s Flowers on the Ozark square. Jeff Van Haveren says they’ll be ready for their Super Bowl.

“Customers need to order early,” he said.

Order now. Know that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday.

“If people decide on Monday morning, making a call to any flower shop in town, it’s going to be impossible to get through,” said Van Haveren.

Like everything else, expect to pay a little more.

“It’s going to cost about 15 percent more than last year,” he said.

That means about $89 for a dozen roses. Product transportation costs are to blame. Florists pay more to get flowers to the Ozarks.

Other ways to save on flowers:

Buy half dozen

Instead of one dozen, many shops offer a half dozen roses. With those deals, you can usually save $30-$40.

Buy different flowers

Tulips are a romantic option that doesn’t have that high price tag.

Choose to pick up

You won’t have to pay for delivery. A lot of shops will be open the entire weekend before that Monday. So your sweetheart can enjoy the flowers all weekend long.

