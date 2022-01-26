Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield police say Daniel Thomas Pomeroy is wanted on charges of car theft, forgery and stealing a firearm.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Daniel Thomas Pomeroy, 40
Daniel Thomas Pomeroy, 40(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Daniel Thomas Pomeroy. He’s wanted in Greene County for violating probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance, forgery, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and stealing a firearm. Pomeroy is also charged with passing a bad check in Butler County, Missouri.

The suspect is 40-years-old. Police describe Pomeroy as approximately 6′00″ tall and weighing about 160 pounds. If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Pomeroy’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
