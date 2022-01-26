CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Daniel Thomas Pomeroy, 40 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Daniel Thomas Pomeroy. He’s wanted in Greene County for violating probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance, forgery, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and stealing a firearm. Pomeroy is also charged with passing a bad check in Butler County, Missouri.

The suspect is 40-years-old. Police describe Pomeroy as approximately 6′00″ tall and weighing about 160 pounds. If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Pomeroy’s arrest.

