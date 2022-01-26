Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for man reported missing in Springfield

Joseph D. Sparks, 38, disappeared from the Veterans Coming Home Center on North Jefferson on...
Joseph D. Sparks, 38, disappeared from the Veterans Coming Home Center on North Jefferson on Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to locate a man reported missing.

Joseph D. Sparks, 38, disappeared from the Veterans Coming Home Center on North Jefferson on Monday.

Police say he suffers from a mental illness. His head is currently shaved. He has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify a man who died while in custody in Springfield
Nixa High School takes away soap dispensers because of vandalism
Nixa High School gets rid of soap dispensers after students accused of vandalism, urinating inside of them
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Ice Cream Factory opening manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Mo.
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer
The incident happened just before the noon hour.
Driver crashes into Smiths Restaurant in Springfield

Latest News

Missouri Atty. Gen. Eric Schmitt
Missouri AG’s mask mandate suits draw some strong rebukes
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri redistricting plan speeds toward Senate debate
Springfield Public Schools will be having virtual classes for the rest of the week hoping to...
Springfield Public Schools return with virtual learning; masking mandate possible for in-person return
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL divisional...
Bills-Chiefs is most-watched TV program since Super Bowl