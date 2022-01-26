ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for man reported missing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to locate a man reported missing.

Joseph D. Sparks, 38, disappeared from the Veterans Coming Home Center on North Jefferson on Monday.

Police say he suffers from a mental illness. His head is currently shaved. He has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

